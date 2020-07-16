Pathfinder Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of PBHC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

