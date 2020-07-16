Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gabelli downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 256,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,548. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $632.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.