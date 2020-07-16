Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 4.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $42,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.21. 4,469,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.17, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

