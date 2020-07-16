Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Paypal were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,841. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

