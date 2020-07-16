Peercoin (PPC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47,009.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.52 million and $47,009.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,193.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.83 or 0.02467217 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00628910 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000462 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,370,486 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

