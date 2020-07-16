PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

