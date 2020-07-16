PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.93.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.93 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 110.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 746.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

