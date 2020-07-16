Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PGSVY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

PGSVY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.41. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.34.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

