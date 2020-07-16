Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 13,386,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,355,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

