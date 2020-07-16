PiplCoin (PIPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $250,991.07 and approximately $42.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

