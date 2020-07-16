Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 7,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 52,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

