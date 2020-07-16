PIXEL One Day Volume Hits $586,809.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $451,982.63 and approximately $586,809.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,178.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.76 or 0.02470467 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00628677 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009727 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.