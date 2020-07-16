Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PXLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.40. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 236,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 60.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,077 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

