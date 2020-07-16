PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.12 EPS

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $7.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. PNC Financial Services Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

PNC stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,710. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

