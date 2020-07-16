PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.26 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.