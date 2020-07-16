PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.17. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Bank of America reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.