Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pool by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $286,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $363,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.04. 15,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.41. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $285.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.