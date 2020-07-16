Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Trimmed by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,016,000 after purchasing an additional 199,111 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,131,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,665,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $79,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of POR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. 252,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

