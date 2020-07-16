Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will report sales of $168.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $181.00 million. Potlatchdeltic posted sales of $215.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $771.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $776.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $878.75 million, with estimates ranging from $867.50 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,345,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.99. 1,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

