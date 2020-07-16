Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Power Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:PSIX) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.18, 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $153.09 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications.

