PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $20.40 to $19.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get PRADA S P A/ADR alerts:

PRDSY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 9,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,997. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.