Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

