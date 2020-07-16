Prometeus Market Capitalization Tops $9.91 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00015686 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.01951031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00092025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00191325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

