ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

