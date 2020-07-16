Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.17 ($4.03).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 405 ($4.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of LON:PFG traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168.70 ($2.08). 598,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 492.70 ($6.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

