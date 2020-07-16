Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 1,986,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,261,000 after buying an additional 1,781,810 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,998,000 after buying an additional 634,991 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,155,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 502,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.