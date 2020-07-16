QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.37

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $7.28. QBE Insurance Group shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 7,363,287 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$10.34.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. Also, insider Patrick (Pat) Regan 370,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.