Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q2 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its second quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.56-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $443-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.3 million.Qiagen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.54.

QGEN stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

