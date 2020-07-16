QINETIQ GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of QINETIQ GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80, 122 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

About QINETIQ GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

