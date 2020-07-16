Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $1,529,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,718 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $199.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.49.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

