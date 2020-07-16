Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $155,092.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007863 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00025111 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016512 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.01913994 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,615,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

