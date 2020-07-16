Quark (QRK) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Quark has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $940.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,253,757 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

