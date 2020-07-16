R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.05. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RCM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,652 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 285,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 38.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 59.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 456,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,121. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.