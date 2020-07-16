Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Radware by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Radware by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Radware by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 185,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,935. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

