Rapids One Day Volume Hits $2,000.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market cap of $800,676.68 and approximately $2,000.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.01951031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00092025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00191325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.