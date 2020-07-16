Ravencoin Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $122,368.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $122,368.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.01949791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00191398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,574,485,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.