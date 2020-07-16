Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $83.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Manhattan Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world's leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. "

6/16/2020 – Manhattan Associates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/29/2020 – Manhattan Associates was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/28/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. 25,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

