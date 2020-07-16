Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/6/2020 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2020 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/11/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.11. 16,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,922. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

