Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinterest (PINS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PINS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 400,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,292,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 736,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,595,706 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.0% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

