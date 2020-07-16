Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

REGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $24.66. 24,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $937.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after acquiring an additional 394,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 224,541 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 601,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 91,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $7,007,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.