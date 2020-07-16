Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,651.07

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,651.07 and traded as high as $4,340.86. Renishaw shares last traded at $4,278.00, with a volume of 75,244 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSW shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.92) target price (up previously from GBX 2,750 ($33.84)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,940 ($36.18) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($43.07) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,300 ($52.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,381.67 ($41.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 65.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,000.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,652.99.

In other Renishaw news, insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,921 ($48.25), for a total transaction of £392,100 ($482,525.23). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $117,300,000.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

