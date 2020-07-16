Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN):

7/8/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

7/1/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

7/1/2020 – Churchill Downs had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

5/28/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $6.75 on Wednesday, hitting $137.01. 13,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,979,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

