Revain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $1.21 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Kucoin, BitFlip and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.01948800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00092733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00191626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,463,531 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, YoBit, Kuna, HitBTC, C-CEX, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

