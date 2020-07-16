Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $166.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

