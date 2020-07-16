Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010876 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,848,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.