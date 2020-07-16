Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. 58,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,081. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.