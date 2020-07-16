Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sony by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sony by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sony by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of SNE traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.15. 1,437,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

