Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,891 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 409,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 571,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,317.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

