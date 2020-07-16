Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,025 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

CRBN traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.55. 19,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,399. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $133.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74.

