Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,162 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,876 shares of company stock worth $89,658,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.70.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. 1,283,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

